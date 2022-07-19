Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 full summary: Granolah & Goku to finally defeat Gas!

The countdowns for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 has started! The upcoming chapter is highly awaited because it will reveal more of the fight between Goku and Gas. Vegeta is out of the scene so Goku alone has to deal with Gas. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2022.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 summary

The raw scans of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 'Battle at Full Power' have been released. The chapter starts with a powered-up Gas using telekinesis to break Goku's neck.

Goku frees himself by teleporting behind him and trying to hit Gas he gets back a severe punch. Goku warns Gas that as his body is burning like fuel, his power and body are no longer balanced.

Gas creates a whirlwind where he traps Goku and then fires several Ki beams at his body. It cuts Goku's body.

Watching everything Elec is happy to see his brother fighting this way but Maki wonders if it's the right way for Gas to win the battle.

The battle continues, meanwhile, Granolah arrives and tells Goku that he should remind the voice of Bardock. He also reveals his upcoming plan to him. Goku wants to buy some time for Granolah to prepare for the attack.

Goku kicks at Gas' stomach to stop him. But Gas punches back Goku and slams him to the ground. Immediately, he throws the Ki ball at Granolah but Goku becomes the barrier.

He wants to kill Granolah at any cost, so he continuously launches Ki attacks at Goku until he fell unconscious. However, Vegeta arrives to help Granolah. On the other side, Oil and Maki join Gas.

Finally, Goku and Granolah manage to defeat Gas in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86. But without killing Gas, Granolah asks Oil and Maki to take him home. He never wants to take revenge.

The Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 ends with Gas lying on the ground. It seems he is finally defeated. Twitter user, @DbsHype translated the raw scans. Read the full Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 summary below.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 recap

The official synopsis for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 reads: "Vegeta mocked Goku's lack of progress with Ultra Instinct and then puts his life on the line to buy time for his fellow Saiyan to realize his own unique version of the godly technique! Goku's new, emotionally-driven form of Ultra Instinct allows him to gain the upper hand against Gas, and it seems that Goku is on the brink of victory! At that moment, Elec jumps in and harshly reprimands Gas, causing the Heeter to steel his resolve, unleashing everything and changing into a new form!"

Where to read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86

The Japanese manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: Mob Psyco 100 Season 3: First two episodes to premiere at Crunchyroll Expo