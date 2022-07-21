Vipul Amrutlal Shah to adapt action film franchise 'Commando' as series for Disney+ Hotstar

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is set to adapt his hit action film franchise ''Commando'' as a series for streaming platform Disney + Hotstar.

According to the makers, the show will focus on the film series' lead character Captain Karan Singh Dogra's adventures in finer details and will give a closer look at his life and mission. Action star Vidyut Jammwal played the central character in all the three films in the franchise -- '' Commando: A One Man Army '' (2013), ''Commando 2: The Black Money Trail'' (2017) and ''Commando 3'' (2019).

The makers are planning to cast a fresh face to portray the character in the upcoming OTT series. ''It's an absolute pleasure and joy to extend the action franchise like 'Commando' into the OTT world. The franchise has been very special because we launched the supremely talented Vidyut Jammwal and it went on to become one of the most successful action franchises. It will be very exciting as this is going to be another experiment with the same franchise that has never happened in India,'' Shah said in a statement. ''I am super thrilled to associate with Disney+ Hotstar after 'Human' as they are an amazing team with great vision,'' he added.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said the team is excited to present the popular movie franchise in a new format.

“'Commando' is an action film franchise that has developed a cult following and we are excited to announce today it’s reimagining as a web series. Delighted to associate with producer-director Vipul A Shah as he takes the 'Commando' character to a digital canvas,'' Banerjee said.

