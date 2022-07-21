Left Menu

'The World Forever Changes': Universal unveils first poster of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:46 IST
'The World Forever Changes': Universal unveils first poster of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Universal Pictures has released the first poster of Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film ''Oppenheimer'', starring Cilian Murphy as the titular theoretical physicist regarded as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

The key art, embossed with the tagline 'The World Forever Changes', was shared by the studio on the film's official Twitter on Thursday.

The poster puts Murphy's Oppenheimer front and centre as the audience is only able to see his silhouette walk through a site rocked by an atomic explosion.

Fronted by Murphy, the Oppenheimer biopic also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh in the lead.

Shot with IMAX film cameras, the film is written for screen and directed by Nolan. ''Oppenheimer'' is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.

It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ''American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer'' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Michael Angarano, Matthias Schweighofer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick and Trond Fausa, among others also round out the cast of the film.

Nolan's last directorial was the globe-trotting sci-fi action thriller ''Tenet'', which was released in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

