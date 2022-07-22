Left Menu

Barmer Boys to perform at Germany's Ancient Trance Festival

The musicians will also be performing at World of Music, Arts and Dance Festival in the UK on July 29, with additional shows in Norwich and London.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:23 IST
Renowned Rajasthani folk and Sufi music band Barmer Boys will be performing at the 2022 edition of Germany's famous Ancient Trance Festival, scheduled to take place in Leipzig.

Barmer Boys -- Manga (vocals), Sawai Khan (lead percussion) and Magada (dholak) -- is the next generation of performers carrying forward the centuries-old musical traditions of the Manganiyars.

The group will be performing at the music gala on August 5 and 6, the statement said. Their schedule includes concerts, a showcase and a mouth trammel workshop.

Barmer Boys are known for their versatile set list, which include soulful Sufi kalaams, Krishna bhajans, uplifting wedding and celebratory songs, boisterous jams with beat-boxing and live DJ fusion.

The group, formed in 2011 at the Amarrass Desert Music Festival, made their international debut in 2014 with a US tour and has till now performed over 200 concerts in 20 countries. Manganiyar is the clan of Muslim folk musicians residing mostly in western Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Barmer districts and Pakistan's Tharparkar and Sanghar districts in Sindh.

