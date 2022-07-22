Actor Salman Khan meets Mumbai police commissioner

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:02 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai, officials said.

The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, in his car around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case.

Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there.

Last month, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in May. After the letter, Khan's security had been enhanced.

