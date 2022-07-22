Left Menu

'Toolsidas Junior' bags 'Best Hindi Film' honour at 68th National Film Awards

Rajiv Raj Kapoor's last film, 'Toolsidas Junior' has bagged the 'Best Hindi Film' honour at the 68th National Film Awards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:12 IST
Toolsidas Junior and Soorarai Pottru (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Rajiv Raj Kapoor's last film, 'Toolsidas Junior' has bagged the 'Best Hindi Film' honour at the 68th National Film Awards. Along with actor Kapoor, the sports drama film 'Toolsidas Junior' was based on Snooker and also starred Sanjay Dutt, Dilip Tahil, and Varun Budhdhadev in the lead roles. The film was streamed on Netflix.'

Apart from that, the South film 'Soorarai Pottru' received the National award for the best feature film in the Tamil language. Based on true incidents, 'Soorarai Pottru' starred actors Suriya and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles and gathered a massive response from the netizens.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is currently gearing up for its Hindi remake, which stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. The film was made available for screening at the 93rd Academy Awards but was not nominated. Meanwhile, the National Award for the best popular film for providing wholesome entertainment goes to Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol-starrer 'Tanhaji: The unsung warrior'.

Apart from that, Ajay Devgn and south actor Suriya received the 'Best Actor' award for their performance in 'Tanhaji' and 'Soorarai Pottru'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

