Chuck Lorre to separate from his wife Arielle Lorre

Chuck Lorre, who produced hit TV shows like 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Two and a Half Men' among others, is separating from his wife of nearly four years, Arielle Lorre.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 13:42 IST
Chuck Lorre with Arielle Lorre (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Chuck Lorre, who produced hit TV shows like 'The Big Bang Theory', 'Two and a Half Men' among others, is separating from his wife of nearly four years, Arielle Lorre. The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to Variety.

"It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate. Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support," the statement said. The duo got married in September 2018. Arielle Lorre is a lifestyle influencer who is known for her active presence on Instagram and YouTube with a focus on health and wellness.

Chuck Lorre ranks among the most successful producers in Hollywood and is among the most prolific TV producers of the past four decades. He earned back-to-back best comedy series Emmy nominations for his Netflix comedy 'The Kominsky Method' starring Michael Douglas. Meanwhile, Arielle Lorre, who established herself as an early influencer by gaining fame through her voice on Instagram, is the host of 'The Blonde Files' podcast, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

