Will ‘The Midnight Gospel’ get a new home for Season 2?

The critically acclaimed Season 2 of Netflix's adult animated series The Midnight Gospel is homeless. In June 2022, creator Pendleton Ward informed that Netflix had canceled the series after season one.

Midnight Gospel came out on April 20, 2020, and introduced us to a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who owns an unlicensed multiverse simulator. He lives in an alternate dimension known as Chromatic Ribbon. Clancy travels through bizarre worlds on the brink of disaster, interviewing some of their residents for his spacecast.

The adult animated streaming television series was created by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell.

Unfortunately, Midnight Gospel Season 2 is not happening, as revealed to fans by the series creator. Upon revealing the cancellation, Trussell elaborated he had one more season in mind.

In a Twitter post, Trussell wrote, "The Midnight Gospel was canceled by Netflix... In my mind there's one more season but the sentient glass 'deciding' cube they keep in their catacombs vibrated 'No more.' And it's hard to argue with a cube."

He continued, "They own the rights so it's [dead]." But Trussell also expressed his gratitude to the streamer. "PS I'm so lucky that the folks at Netflix rolled the dice and let us make such a strange show. They were supremely supportive all the way through and I'll love them forever for it."

Netflix also axed The Mandalorian's KateeSackhoff along with Archive 81, Space Force, Pretty Smart, Raising Dion, Julie Delpy's On the Verge and many more.

Netflix admitted that they had lost big money on the animated series. It seems Netflix wants to be more careful about splurging on different types of content just for the sake of experiments.

At this stage, it's really hard to speculate whether the series could get another home in the future for The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series.

