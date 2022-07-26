Police question Odia actor Prakruti Mishra over star Babushaan Mohanty's marital row

Police on Tuesday questioned Odia actor Prakruti Mishra after a dramatic brawl with Ollywood star Babushaan Mohanty's wife Trupti Satapathy last week over an alleged extramarital affair.

Police questioned Mishra at her residence here for nearly an hour in the presence of her parents. High drama unfolded in Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar as Satapathy ''intercepted'' Mohanty's SUV and also found Mishra in it.

Several videos went viral on social media showing Satapathy purportedly trying to drag Mohanty out of the car and also assaulting Mishra. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

Satapathy alleged that Mohanty and Mishra were in an extramarital affair for two years and she had caught them red-handed several times but gave her 32-year-old husband several chances, adding, however, that the same mistake cannot be repeated again and again.

''Mishra was questioned over two cases filed by the two sides but details of the investigation cannot be divulged. She cooperated with the probe,'' Kharabela Nagar Inspector Arun Swain told reporters while leaving the house.

An FIR was lodged based on a police complaint filed by Mishra's mother under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and two others. Satapathy's case was lodged under Sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Asked about Mohanty's whereabouts, the police officer said he did not have any idea.

Mishra's father said police recorded the statements regarding the allegations in the FIR. ''I met Babushaan in Chennai and want him to return to his family and live a happy life,'' he said.

Mohanty -- who has acted in several movies such as 'Golmaal Love' -- married his childhood friend Trupti Satapathy in 2014 and they have a son.

Mohanty did a live stream a day ago on Facebook, describing Mishra as a ''very good friend''.

''Neither has she (Mishra) blackmailed me, nor taken any money or harassed me,'' said the actor, who is the son of star couple Uttam and Aparajita Mohanty.

In an Instagram video, Mishra said she was assaulted by Satapathy and some goons and ''they harassed me in the worst way possible''.

''Nobody can break anybody's house. It was already broken. If you don't want your man to go to work, put a chain around his neck and keep him home,'' the 'Hello Arsi' actor said.

