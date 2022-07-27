Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha plays lead in her brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will be seen headlining her brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:29 IST
Sonakshi Sinha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sonakshi Sinha will be seen headlining her brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'. On Wednesday, Sonakshi took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

"Kussh and I wanted to collaborate on the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about," she said. Sonakshi also dropped her first look from the film in which she is seen donning a scary look.

Opening about his directorial debut, Kussh said, "Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that's when we decided to take the plunge and work together. I am looking forward to working with talented artistes such as Paresh Rawal ji, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar. It's also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They've been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It's a complete win-win for all of us." 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' is produced by NVB Films, Kratos Entertainment and Nikita Pai Films. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

