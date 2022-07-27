Left Menu

Fans condemn sale of Sushant Singh Rajput T-shirts with message 'Depression is like drowning'

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are outraged and have shared screenshots of a T-shirt allegedly sold on Flipkart with a photo of the late actor and the message reading 'Depression is like drowning.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:57 IST
Fans condemn sale of Sushant Singh Rajput T-shirts with message 'Depression is like drowning'
Sushant Singh Rajput (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are outraged and have shared screenshots of a T-shirt allegedly sold on Flipkart with a photo of the late actor and the message reading 'Depression is like drowning.' "Boycott Flipkart" trended on Twitter on Tuesday evening after one of his fans discovered a T-shirt which included the artwork of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput referring to his "depression" on the website.

As soon as it was shared, the picture of the t-shirt went viral and fans of Sushant complained on Twitter over the T-caption. Some of them demanded an apology from Flipkart and the withdrawal of the offending T-shirt from their website. The T-shirt is no longer available on the website. As many people responded with disbelief, fans of the late actor tweeted screenshots of Flipkart's T-shirt with Sushant's picture. The "insensitive" product stunned some people, while others dubbed it a "smear campaign" against the late actor.

A user tweeted, "I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common and responsible citizen." https://twitter.com/imrudrabha/status/1551916519419891713

Another wrote, "Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant's tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice.. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such incident will not be repeated again". https://twitter.com/Kashyap_updates/status/1551984331232387072

"Smear Campaign Against SSR", one of the users tweeted. https://twitter.com/MEENU82433774/status/1552144501703327744

https://twitter.com/SG68579767/status/1552143794841460736 https://twitter.com/SomaDut96461948/status/1551984606164819970

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles. Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'. His last big-screen appearance was 'Chhichhore' which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit. The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel 'The fault in our stars', the film went for an OTT release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022