Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 260: Boruto on a mission to settle a love relationship!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a sequel to the NarutoShippuden anime that focuses on the story of the Hokage's son. During this July, the storyline takes a turn with a new arc which gives more fun and tension-free episodes without no such fighting and clashes.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 260 is the upcoming episode to be released on Sunday without any break. The installment is titled "Love Skyrockets."

In the earlier episodes, the Uzumaki family arrives at the hot springs. Kawaki seems wary of the old inn, so Boruto concludes that he must be scared of ghosts. Meanwhile, Mirai learns from Shikamaru that they are staying at the same haunted inn she visited with Guy and Kakashi.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 259, Team 7 has completed its mission in the Hidden Mist Village, and Mitsuki is in search of his cat Mikazuki. As he was not at home for a long period, he thinks no one took care of his cat. Mitsuki found Mikazuki in the possession of Hibiki, a musician, who explained that the cat was injured so she took it in. They went for a walk where they saw Hibiki's brother who looks like he hates shinobis.

While investigating again, Mitsuki catches the criminals in the act, forcing them to flee. He tracks them to Hibiki and her brother's food stand, where he realizes that they are the assailants, but he tells the others that the criminals fled to the rooftops. Mitsuki persuades Hibiki to reveal their reasons and learn that they are searching for the thief who murdered their father. The thief has a scar left by their father before dying. Team Sarada arrives just in time to save Hibiki and her brother from the real killer. Having helped in apprehending a killer, Hibiki and her brother are allowed to leave the Leaf Village but are banned from returning.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 260, Boruto will try to help a couple who are being tortured by their grandfathers. The episodes will start showing a fine morning Konohagakure, Boruto and Kakashi are seen walking down the street. There they find several people arguing with each other. Besides a young man and woman who looked depressed.

Asking the reason, Boruto finds their grandfathers are from a rival clan and they are against their marriage. Boruto thinks about their situation and wants to do something to help for the sake of the couple's future. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 260 will show how Boruto helps them to solve their problem.

Boruto Episode 260 will be released on August 1, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will live stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

