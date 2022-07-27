One Piece Chapter 1055: Momonosuke injures Admiral, LUffy & Kid sensing Shanks' Haki going in Wano

Eiichiro Oda will take more time to wrap up the Wano Country arc. One Piece Chapter 1055 is likely to cover the ongoing battle in the Flower Capital.

Though the raw scans are yet to be out, lots of One Piece Chapter 1055 spoilers are already rounding up on social media. Interestingly, according to some of the spoilers, Luffy will sense Shanks' presence in Wano. Fans are eager to know what the next move of Luffy will be.

In the previous chapter, Ryokugyu arrives in the Wano Country and attacks the people of Onigashima. Yamato and the Red Scabbards are struggling to stop bloodthirsty Admiral Ryokugyu. Momonosuke appears in the middle of the conflict and says that it's his responsibility, as Wano's new Shogun, to fight for the island's people.

Besides, red-haired Shanks is seen on the shores of Wano Country. After recalling memories, he decides not to reunite with Luffy and determines to move forward to find the "One Piece" treasure.

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1027: Zoro to take a bold move to protect Luffy

In One Piece Chapter 1055, Momo will finally learn how to use the Bolo Breath, and he will be able to injure the Admiral.

Ryokugyu will give up after sensing Shanks' "conquer ambition" and realize that the Red hat Pirates are near. Sanks is one of the most powerful people in One Piece. He is capable of using "Conquer'sHaki". Shanks is the first person to use the techniques.

In One Piece Chapter 1055, fans will also get a glimpse of what's going on in the other part of the Wano Country. Sukiyaki takes Robin and Law to the hidden Road Poneglyph in the Old Wano Country. Sukiyaki explains to them the history of the Wano Country.

Sukiyaki tells them that Wano used to be massive, but the rising sea level affected the country's size. Besides, the Straw Hats continue their festive celebrations.

One Piece Chapter 1055 will end by showing Luffy and Kids sensing Shanks Haki going throughout Wano. We could also see the Red Haired pirates appear in the upcoming installment.

One Piece Chapter 1055 is set to release on July 31, 2022. We will come up with more One Piece Chapter 1055 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 set to be out in August, get other details!