Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak taken to Sharika Bhawani temple for special prayers

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:45 IST
Chhari-Mubarak -- the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva -- was Friday taken to the ancient Sharika-Bhawani Temple here for special prayers as part of the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

In connection with annual Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022, Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji was taken to Ancient Sharika-Bhawani Temple, Hari Parbat to pay obeisance to the Goddess on the occasion of Shravan Shukla Paksha Pratipada as per the age-old traditions, the custodian of the mace, Mahant Deependra Giri said.

Sizable number of Sadhus and devotees participated in the prayers that lasted for about 90 minutes, he said.

Goddess Sharika-Bhawani popularly known as ‘Tripursundari’ amongst the mystics, is believed to be Isht Devi (Presiding Deity) of the Srinagar city who manifested herself in a figure of Shila (Holy Rock) at Hari-Parbat.

Giri said the Chhari-Sthapana ceremony shall be performed on Sunday at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara Building Budshah Chowk here, while the traditional Chhari-Pujan shall be performed on the occasion of Nag-Panchami on August 2.

The Chhari-Mubarak will leave on August 7 for the Holy Cave Shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji situated at an altitude of 13,500 feet in South Kashmir for the main course of the pilgrimage, he said.

The traditional pujan and rituals will be performed on the auspicious occasion of Shravan-Purnima on August 12, concluding the annual yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

