Left Menu

'Bachelors' star Madison Prewett engaged to Grant Troutt in Florida

Madison Prewett, who came to prominence in 2020 as the runner-up of season 24 of the American show, 'The Bachelor', is now engaged. After only eight months of dating, Madison announced her engagement to boyfriend Grant Troutt on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:38 IST
'Bachelors' star Madison Prewett engaged to Grant Troutt in Florida
Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Madison Prewett, who came to prominence in 2020 as the runner-up of season 24 of the American show, 'The Bachelor', is now engaged. After only eight months of dating, Madison announced her engagement to boyfriend Grant Troutt on Monday. She took to her Instagram and posted a photo with her fiance and wrote, "7.31.22. You were worth the wait".

According to People, Madison's fiance Grant got down on one knee in Palm Beach, Flordia after weeks of planning the proposal. "Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it...And the ring of my dreams!" Madison told the media outlet.

In the photos, Madison wore a beautiful white, satin gown with gold chain straps while Grantt opted for a light blue suit. Talking to People, Madison added, "I thought we were celebrating one of our friend's birthdays...I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in."

According to Variety, Madison and Grantt started dating in December 2021 before going Instagram-official in May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022