'Bachelors' star Madison Prewett engaged to Grant Troutt in Florida

Madison Prewett, who came to prominence in 2020 as the runner-up of season 24 of the American show, 'The Bachelor', is now engaged. After only eight months of dating, Madison announced her engagement to boyfriend Grant Troutt on Monday. She took to her Instagram and posted a photo with her fiance and wrote, "7.31.22. You were worth the wait".

According to People, Madison's fiance Grant got down on one knee in Palm Beach, Flordia after weeks of planning the proposal. "Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it...And the ring of my dreams!" Madison told the media outlet.

In the photos, Madison wore a beautiful white, satin gown with gold chain straps while Grantt opted for a light blue suit. Talking to People, Madison added, "I thought we were celebrating one of our friend's birthdays...I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in."

According to Variety, Madison and Grantt started dating in December 2021 before going Instagram-official in May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)