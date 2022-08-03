Left Menu

‘Batgirl’ shelved by Warner Bros

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 12:31 IST
‘Batgirl’ shelved by Warner Bros
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

''Batgirl'' movie, which is currently in the final stages of post production, has been pulled down by Warner Bros from its theatrical as well as streaming release calendar. According to entertainment website Deadline, the new Warner Bros team is cutting back on the feature films premiering on the streamer and is deciding which films will be released theatrically and which will be shelved.

''Batgirl'', starring Leslie Grace in the titular role with Michael Keaton reprising his Bruce Wayne part, was expected to bow sometime in 2023 Apart from the superhero film, the studio has also made the decision to shelve the Scooby-Doo title, ''Scoob!: Holiday Haunt''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022