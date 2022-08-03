Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee feels excited, nervous and pumped ahead of 'The Great Wedding of Munnes' release

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is all set to impress the audiences with his upcoming show 'The Great wedding of Munnes', which is his first as a solo lead.

Updated: 03-08-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 21:59 IST
Actor Abhishek Banerjee is all set to impress the audiences with his upcoming show 'The Great Wedding of Munnes', which is his first as a solo lead. Abhishek, who is playing the role of a desperate middle-aged man who is on a constant hunt to find an apt wife for himself said, "This is the first time I am so excited, nervous, and pumped at the same time, before a release- as it's not only my first lead web series but also such an interesting topic, Shooting for the show was an absolute blast with Barkha, Raaj sir, and the entire crew."

"Reuniting with Raaj sir after Dream Girl felt like a blessing indeed because of his amazing direction, and sense of humour which has made the story more fun and crispy. I am very excited for the audience to watch the show and know their reactions to it," he concluded. 'The Great Wedding of Munnes' is a 10-episode series based on the simple premise of Munnes' innocent pursuit to find his happily ever after.

Barkha Singh will also be seen playing the main role in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'. The web series is slated to release on August 4, on Voot Select. It is created and produced by 'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek has always made his mark with diverse characters, like 'Hatoda Tyagi' from 'Pataal Lok', 'Compounder' from the 'Mirzapur' series and so on.

Now, he will be seen in 'Nazarandaaz', 'Bhediya' and seven new projects in his kitty. (ANI)

