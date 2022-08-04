Left Menu

Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer 'Viruman' launched the audio of their film at Rajaiya Muthiya hall in Madurai on Wednesday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-08-2022 07:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 07:27 IST
I feel honoured to enter the same industry as my father, says actor Aditi Shankar on her debut
Aditi Shankar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer 'Viruman' launched the audio of their film at Rajaiya Muthiya hall in Madurai on Wednesday. Helmed by M. Muthaiah, the film casts south actor Karthi and award-winning director Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar in the lead roles.

The film marks Aditi's debut in the entertainment industry. Talking about her debut, Aditi in an interview with ANI said, "I feel honoured that I am entering the same industry as my father. I have given my best and I hope I make him really proud."

She further said, "Yes definitely I will continue Tamil cinema not only Tamil I think language is just a barrier. If any good project good script I am open to do." Produced by the national award winner actor Suriya, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 12, 2022.

Previously makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which gathered positive responses from the netizens. Actor and singer Aditi is the daughter of national award winner south director Shankar Shanmugam, popularly known as Shankar, who helmed some of the biggest blockbuster films including Rajnikant's 'Sivaji: The Boss,' 'Robot,' 'Robot 2' and 'Anniyan.'

Apart from 'Viruman', Aditi will be also seen in 'Maaveeran' alongside South superstar actor Siva Kartikeyan and will be helmed by Madonne Ashwin. Makers of 'Maaveeran' recently dropped a special announcement video on their social media handles, welcoming Aditi on board.

Even before the release of her debut film the actor has already signed his next big project. (ANI)

