Left Menu

Fiery Protest: Policeman Injured in Effigy-Burning Incident in Madhya Pradesh

A traffic policeman in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district suffered severe burn injuries during a Congress-led effigy-burning protest against state ministers. The protest turned dangerous when petrol accidentally ignited the officer's uniform. An FIR has been filed, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maihar | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:58 IST
Fiery Protest: Policeman Injured in Effigy-Burning Incident in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest by Congress workers in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, led to a traffic policeman receiving serious burn injuries when his uniform caught fire from petrol used during an effigy-burning protest.

The incident occurred at Agrasen Tiraha during a demonstration against state ministers. Amidst chaos, protesters accidentally spilled petrol on the on-duty policeman, Vikram Pathak, causing his uniform to ignite. The fire was swiftly extinguished by police and locals.

Authorities, taking the situation seriously, registered an FIR based on video evidence and initiated an investigation. They are probing the use of flammable materials during the protest. Additional police forces were deployed to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minister

Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minist...

 India
3
MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026