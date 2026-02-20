Fiery Protest: Policeman Injured in Effigy-Burning Incident in Madhya Pradesh

A protest by Congress workers in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, led to a traffic policeman receiving serious burn injuries when his uniform caught fire from petrol used during an effigy-burning protest.

The incident occurred at Agrasen Tiraha during a demonstration against state ministers. Amidst chaos, protesters accidentally spilled petrol on the on-duty policeman, Vikram Pathak, causing his uniform to ignite. The fire was swiftly extinguished by police and locals.

Authorities, taking the situation seriously, registered an FIR based on video evidence and initiated an investigation. They are probing the use of flammable materials during the protest. Additional police forces were deployed to maintain order.

