Paddy Procurement Protests Disrupt Odisha Assembly

For the third consecutive day, Odisha's assembly sessions were disrupted by BJD and Congress members protesting alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement. The opposition accused the BJP government of not fulfilling its promise of providing an input subsidy to farmers. The assembly's proceedings were adjourned multiple times due to the commotion.

For the third day running, opposition members from the BJD and Congress parties disrupted proceedings in the Odisha assembly, alleging mismanagement in paddy procurement by the BJP government. The uproar involved members brandishing banners and slogans, leading to multiple adjournments of the session.

Among the key demands was the resignation of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra. According to senior BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb, the BJP had promised farmers an input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy in addition to MSP.

The opposition's protest coincides with the scheduled presentation of the state's budget for 2026-27. The BJD demands a clarification on the government's failure to deliver on its promise, while last year saw the successful implementation of subsidy and procurement programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

