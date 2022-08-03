The Suicide Squad 3: When is James Gunn returning with the third film?

Will a sequel to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad be announced in 2022? After 'Suicide Squad' and 'The Suicide Squad', it seems the director is planning for another sequel. Especially, after the second movie became even more successful than the first one when it streamed on HBO Max during the pandemic. Fans are wondering about The Suicide Squad 3. The director is currently busy with the upcoming Peacemaker series on HBO Max, which will see John Cena reprise his role as the patriotic killer.

James Gunn revealed to EW that he's been thinking about it.

"I've had ideas, actually. If I did a sequel, it's not like, 'Hey, let's assemble another team, and let's do this!' It would be very different," he teased.

Earlier in July 2021, James Gunn told via Twitter that fans might get more Peacemaker and the other surviving Suicide Squad characters in other DCEU projects, and he could work on more spinoff series.

In a Twitter post by a fan, he answered "I have yes!" to the question "Do you have some discussions with Warner and DC for another DC project after Peacemaker? I will be very happy if you answer James!" The original post is given below.

In addition, Gunn is also working with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 set for release in May 2023. Therefore, a Suicide Squad 3 in 2022 is next to impossible. If it happens and if Gunn starts working on it in 2022 then we could get a 2024 release date, although it's just a simple guess.

But news in July last year by Giant Freakin Robot claimed that Warner Bros was in talks with James Gunn for The Suicide Squad 3, which created a buzz among the fans.

The characters who were left alive at the end of The Suicide Squad could return in a direct sequel. This includes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

In the meantime, fans are looking forward to John Cena's Peacemaker. The HBO Max Peacemaker will come with the stars Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland from The second movie, The Suicide Squad.

We will keep you updated on the sequel and the spinoff series as soon as we get anything new. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more updates.

