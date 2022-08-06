Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

British 'store cupboard classics' get a makeover - as ice cream

Ever wondered what baked bean ice cream tastes like? Londoners basking under Britain's hottest ever summer are getting the chance to find out, and sample a range of other flavours more readily associated with savoury winter dishes - including porridge oats and HP sauce.

Games-Birmingham's raging bull to stay after public campaign

A giant mechanical bull that turned heads at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in the English city of Birmingham will stay on show after a campaign against it being dismantled, the city council announced on Friday. A petition to save the 10-metre tall structure attracted nearly 10,000 signatures and it will now adorn Birmingham's Centenary Square until the end of September for public viewing before being moved indoors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)