John Wick director Stahelski hints Reeves' character can go to space in future

John Wick franchise has endowed with innumerable fun and entertainment since it stepped into the race of global action movies in 2014. While this is the time for all of us to wait and watch what the imminent John Wick: Chapter 4 can bring on the big screens next year, the director Chad Stahelski has recently dropped fantastic possibility where the John Wick franchise could see the characters go in the future.

John Wick 4's director, Chad Stahelski recently had a discussion with Comic Book where he stated the possibility of the franchise's characters to make a direct leap to space. He hinted that there is actually a chance to see Keanu Reeves' globally-acclaimed character to go to space in the future, although this is not feasible in the upcoming movie John Wick: Chapter 4.

According to Chad Stahelski, he can see that happening in future, albeit the fact he may no longer be directing the films when the space journey takes place in reality. The director Stahelski, who also played the role of Chad in 2021-movie The Matrix Resurrections, cited that "the sky is the limit" when it comes to John Wick movies. He clarified the franchise's freedom from any type of IP or restrictive source material. But currently, the renowned director wants to concentrate on the upcoming movie.

"There's a distinct possibility it could. I don't know if I'd be piloting the ship, but could the character go? Even as a fan, I think the John Wick world is kind of fun and interesting. But the sky's the limit. We're not coming from an existing IP, so I don't have to follow Batman lore. I can do anything, " Stahelski said.

"If the producers, including myself in the studio somehow became very smart very quickly and we could continue to be smart about how we managed it and get the right people in to continue it long past my tenure. Yeah. Anything can happen. If Fast & Furious can, I'm sure we can. Might take a little longer, but let's stay earthbound for now and try to keep doing a good job down here," he added.

Stahelski also took the example of the recent Fast and Furious franchise that went to space. John Wick: Chapter 5 may show the viewers a stretch of imagination involving space theory, although nothing is confirmed as of now.

In August 2020, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed that a fifth film was being developed alongside John Wick: Chapter 4. While it was initially intended to be shot back-to-back with the fourth installment, Lionsgate opted to delay production in March 2021 and moved forward with Chapter 4 first. Keanu Reeves has stated that he will continue making sequels, as long as the films are successful.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to hit the big screens on March 24, 2023. Stay glued with Devdiscourse to get latest updates on Hollywood movies.

