Dhanush confirms to be part of 'The Gray Man' sequel

South actor Dhanush recently marked his Hollywood debut with Chris Evans and Ryan Gossling's 'The Gray Man'. The actor has now been confirmed to be part of the film's sequel. Taking to Twitter, the 'Raanjhana' actor shared a post, which he captioned, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming... Lone Wolf is ready, are you? #TheGrayMan."

https://twitter.com/dhanushkraja/status/1555788376267423745 In the clip, the 'Maaran' actor could be heard talking to Ryan Gosling's character Six.

"I hear we are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice. Stop Looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first. There will be nothing left for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I'll find you. Nothing personal." Dhanush said in the clip. Helmed by the Russo brothers, the film gathered positive responses from the netizens and premiered on Netflix on July 22, and with the post, Dhanush has also confirmed to be part of the sequel as the Lone Wolf alongside Ryan's character Six.

Previously, the makers already announced the sequel and a spinoff of the action entertainer film. The storyline of 'The Gray Man' is based on the best-selling book series by Mark Greaney.

In an interview, Joe and Anthony Russo shared about the development of the sequel, "The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we're excited to talk about soon." Meanwhile, Dhanush will be also seen in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual 'Vaathi' / 'Sir', and in a Tamil musical drama film 'Thiruchitrambalam' alongside Nithiya Menen. (ANI)

