Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 02:31 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

British 'store cupboard classics' get a makeover - as ice cream

Ever wondered what baked bean ice cream tastes like? Londoners basking under Britain's hottest ever summer are getting the chance to find out, and sample a range of other flavours more readily associated with savoury winter dishes - including porridge oats and HP sauce.

Games-Birmingham's raging bull to stay after public campaign

A giant mechanical bull that turned heads at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in the English city of Birmingham will stay on show after a campaign against it being dismantled, the city council announced on Friday. A petition to save the 10-metre tall structure attracted nearly 10,000 signatures and it will now adorn Birmingham's Centenary Square until the end of September for public viewing before being moved indoors.

