Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson welcome second child

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her former partner, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson have become parents for the second time.A representative for the Kardashian told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter that the newborn, a baby boy, arrived via surrogate.No name has yet been announced for their second child.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her former partner, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson have become parents for the second time.

A representative for the Kardashian told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter that the newborn, a baby boy, arrived via surrogate.

No name has yet been announced for their second child. The duo welcomed daughter True in April 2018.

Kardashian's team announced last month that True's sibling was on the way after having been conceived in November.

Back then, an insider with knowledge of the situation told the website that Kardashian and Thompson had parted ways since the child was conceived. According to the source, the baby was conceived via surrogate before Kardashian was in the know about Thompson's paternity scandal centering on a child who was born in early December.

