Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson welcome second child
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her former partner, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson have become parents for the second time.A representative for the Kardashian told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter that the newborn, a baby boy, arrived via surrogate.No name has yet been announced for their second child.
- Country:
- United States
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her former partner, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson have become parents for the second time.
A representative for the Kardashian told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter that the newborn, a baby boy, arrived via surrogate.
No name has yet been announced for their second child. The duo welcomed daughter True in April 2018.
Kardashian's team announced last month that True's sibling was on the way after having been conceived in November.
Back then, an insider with knowledge of the situation told the website that Kardashian and Thompson had parted ways since the child was conceived. According to the source, the baby was conceived via surrogate before Kardashian was in the know about Thompson's paternity scandal centering on a child who was born in early December.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khloe Kardashian
- Kardashian
- Hollywood
- True
- Tristan Thompson
- Thompson
ALSO READ
Bob Rafelson, New Hollywood era director, dies at 89
Is Ranveer Singh collaborating with prominent Hollywood star for action adventure mini series?
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' takes off in Hollywood; Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix's 'Gray Man' marketing blitz: emojis, TV ads and a tram; 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' takes off in Hollywood and more
'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' takes off in Hollywood