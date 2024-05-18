Left Menu

Pakistan: 13 including 5 children killed as minitruck plunges into ravine in Khushab

At least 13 people, including five children, were killed and four others sustained injuries when a mini truck carrying a family fell into a ravine in Khushab district in Pakistan's province of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan: 13 including 5 children killed as minitruck plunges into ravine in Khushab
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
At least 13 people, including five children, were killed and four others sustained injuries when a mini truck carrying a family fell into a ravine in Khushab district in Pakistan's province of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday. According to the rescue officials, the family was travelling from Bannu to Soon Valley in Khushab when the tragic accident took place.

Quoting the eyewitnesses, ARY News reported that the speeding truck fell into the ravine when the driver took a sharp turn. Following the accident, the rescue teams reached the accident spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Whereas, in a separate accident, at least 18 people were killed and around 50 injured when a truck carrying pilgrims from Karachi to the Shah Noorani shrine in Balochistan, fell into a ravine, according to ARY News. The bodies and injured were immediately brought to Karachi Trauma Centre for medicolegal proceedings and providing medical aid to the survivors. (ANI)

