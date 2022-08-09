Har Ghar Tiranga: BJP national Gen Secy gives tricolor to national award winner Nanjiamma

In a move to give impetus to the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Tuesday handed over an Indian national flag to national award winner and tribal singer Nanjiamma.

Santhosh along with BJP state president K Surendran offered their respects to her and handed over the tricolor to her in the state capital, party sources said.

''Offered respects and handed over a Tiranga as part of #HarGharTiranga to Smt Nanjiamma, a tribal singer who won national best singer award this year for her song in Ayyappanum Koshiyum film in Malayalam. She sang the award winning song also for us,'' Santhosh said in a Facebook post.

Surendran also shared a video of the same on his Facebook page in which Nanjiamma can also be seen and heard singing her award winning song for them.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage citizens to hoist the National flag at their residences from August 13-15 and to instill a deep feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people on completion of 75 years of Independence, according to a central government statement.

