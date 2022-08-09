Yumi’s Cells Season 3 updates: Makers talk about renewal possibility & Soonrok

South Korean series lovers are fervently looking forward to Yumi's Cells Season 3. The second season ended on a cliffhanger on July 22. GOT7's Jinyoung played Yami's love interest in the second outing. He can be described as a perfect gentleman but not an ideal boyfriend. However, he is highly praised for his performance as Babi.

In Yumi's Cells Season 2, after parting with Goo Woong, Yumi starts a new relationship with her co-worker Babi (Jinyoung) but they start to have issues after some time when he doesn't tell her the truth about certain things. The finale of Yumi's Cells Season 2 teases a new character called Soonrok who appears as an employee of a publishing company in charge of Yumi's works.

Soonrok could be Yami's final love and future husband in Yumi's Cells Season 3. As per Fandom, Soonrok is the character based on the stars Park Bo-Gum and Kang Ha-Neul. The author said that he wanted the character to appear cheerful rather than serious, so he looked to those two actors as references. At work, Soonrok is a sharp and professional worker who does not talk much and describes only what is required.

Recently, the producer Lee Sang-yeob and Writer Song Jae-jung talked to Koreaboo about the possibility of Yumi's Cells Season 3. They described Soon Rok as tall and handsome but did not disclose who to cast for Soonrok.

"I can't speak too definitely about season three. As the original work is so amazing, it was worth adapting it into a drama but also, because the original webtoon was too famous, I couldn't help but be nervous. If we do a third season, I think that we will need more twists for Soon Rok. While we will retain his character, we will use plot twists to show the other relationships," said Lee Sang-yeob and Song Jae-jung.

"Since we've not yet decided on things, we can't tell you [who we think should play Soon Rok]. But if we end up doing season three, we'd have to discuss it again. As everyone knows, the cast for season two had to be prepared carefully as the moment we mention who's casted, things blew up quickly.

I remember that while we were planning things, we hilariously mentioned that because both Ahn Bo Hyun for season one and Jinyoung in season two did so well that we'd have to bring over TimothéeChalamet or someone of that standard for season three," they explained.

They continued, "Soon Rok isn't perfect. He's tall and is handsome but he hides it. He's someone that knows how precious the things he likes are, so I hope that the actor that plays him will be someone that can pull this off well."

Yumi's Cells Season 3 is yet to get a greenlit, but we believe there is a high possibility of the third run. To be fair to the streamer, it's too early to expect a renewal announcement from them.

We will keep updating you on Yumi's Cells. Stay tuned.

