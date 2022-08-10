Sanjay Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia's satire comedy 'Holy Cow' trailer out now

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra, on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer of his upcoming satire comedy film 'Holy Cow'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Kaamyaab' actor shared the trailer, which he captioned, "Lo ji aa gaya na haath mein Presenting to you the much-awaited trailer of #HolyCow."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChEqX-9P8rx/ Helmed by SaiKabir, the film also stars actors Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sadiya Siddiqui, Mukesh S Bhatt along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rahul Mittra in a guest appearance.

The trailer gives us a peek into the world of a small town where all hell breaks loose when a man's cow goes missing, making it a political issue more than a domestic one. Talking about the film, Sanjay said, "I have always believed that cinema is the best way to reach the masses. Holy Cow is our effort in the right direction where with humour we make some pertinent points, that we hope to get people talking. As artists, it is as much our jobs to entertain as to help the audience broaden their horizons. Holy Cow is a brave film that I am proud to be a part of. We aimlessly talk about how we live in a fragmented world; this film depicts it with such purity that you are bound to take notice."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 26, 2022. Apart from that, Sanjay was last seen in a horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, which became a blockbuster hit and collected over Rs 230 crores at the box office.

He will be also seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming period comedy film 'Cirkus' along with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. (ANI)

