Transforming the Spiritual Landscape: Vaishno Devi's Bold Initiatives

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has unveiled a slate of transformative initiatives poised to elevate the site into India's leading spiritual destination. Announced following a meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the plans include infrastructure upgrades and enhanced facilities to boost tourism and pilgrim experience.

A key emphasis is on delegating the committee to draft strategies aimed at increasing pilgrim numbers and expanding amenities. Among the approved initiatives are the creation of an international museum paying homage to 'Maa Shakti', an innovative light-and-sound show, and a comprehensive documentary encapsulating the shrine's spiritual significance.

Further initiatives underscore community and regional development, focusing on local economic empowerment, prioritizing sourcing from local self-help groups, and youth support via free NEET coaching centers. In a broader community context, the board aims to enhance Katra's infrastructure and boost sports development in Jammu and Kashmir, positioning it as a sports hub.

