Gharami's Heroics Secure Bengal's First-Innings Lead in Ranji Trophy

Sudip Kumar Gharami's maiden double century propelled Bengal to a 123-run first-innings lead over Andhra in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. Gharami's unbeaten 216 anchored Bengal's innings, setting up a likely semifinal spot. Bengal will aim to extend their advantage, making Andhra's comeback a formidable challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:02 IST
In a remarkable display of skill and resilience, Sudip Kumar Gharami crafted a maiden double century to give Bengal a decisive advantage in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Andhra. Gharami's unbeaten 216, which featured 27 boundaries, was the cornerstone of Bengal's towering 418 for 6, surpassing Andhra's first innings total of 295.

Gharami's ability to withstand Andhra's varied bowling attack was on full display as he faced 451 deliveries with remarkable patience, consolidating Bengal's position from an initial wobble. By the end of day three, Bengal had established a 123-run first-innings lead, leaving Andhra facing a daunting task to revive their fortunes in the match.

Andhra sought to exploit the wear in the pitch early on day three but found little rewards. Bengal, now within arm's reach of the semifinals, are poised to expand their lead further, with two days still to play. The Ranji Trophy contest sees Bengal with one foot already in the semifinal, where they are anticipated to face either Madhya Pradesh or Jammu and Kashmir.

