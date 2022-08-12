George R.R. Martin says he was kept "out of the loop" during 'Game of Thrones' final seasons

After two years of 'Game of Thrones' finale, the show's creator George R.R. Martin revealed that he was kept out of the loop for the later seasons of the original HBO series based on his work. In an interview with the New York Times, the fantasy novelist claimed that he wasn't that involved in the series' final seasons, Deadline reported.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Game of Thrones mostly covered the first two books in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, Game of Thrones and A Clash of Kings. The third and fourth seasons align with the third book, A Storm of Swords. The TV series also has material from the next two books, A Feast For Crows and A Dance With Dragons.Seasons 7 and 8 of the TV series eclipsed Martin's written output. Martin has said that when he finishes the novels, the endings will likely differ from aspects of how the TV series ended. "By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop," Martin said. Why? "I don't know -- you have to ask (show producers) Dan and David," referring to Daniel Weiss and David Benioff --the showrunners who helmed 'Game of Thrones'.

Many fans slammed the last season of the show, saying that it was too short and were disappointed with the way things ended. Martin later attempted to reassure fans by saying his books would end "totally different", New York Post reported. Martin is now involved with the show's upcoming prequel, 'House of the Dragon' which takes place 200 years before the start of "Game of Thrones."

"George, for us, in this process has been a really valuable resource," said HBO's chief content officer Casey Bloys. 'House of the Dragon' stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Steve Toussaint will be playing 'The Sea Snake,' Lord Corlys Velaryon, and Paddy Considine will play the powerful King Viserys I.

"House of the Dragon" is set to fly its way onto HBO and HBO Max on August 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)