Tower of God Season 2 officially confirmed! Bam's adventure up the tower continues

The South Korean manhwa Tower of God received an anime television series which first premiered on Naver Series On in South Korea, and then aired in Japan in 2020. The series achieved millions of viewers throughout the world. Recently, Crunchyroll confirmed that Tower of God will return to our screens with a second season.

Though there is no official release date, we could expect Tower of God Season 2 at the end of 2022 or 2023. As of August 2022, during their industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo, the streamer announced that Tower of God Season 2 was in production.

Here's the official announcement by Crunchyroll.

"The long-awaited second season of the celebrated anime series Tower of God, based on SIU's WEBTOON webcomic, is headed to Crunchyroll. The sensationally beloved series of the same name originated on WEBTOON--the world's largest digital comics platform home to 82 million monthly users--where it has over 4.8 billion views online, and will also be debuting its first volume of the upcoming graphic novel edition from WEBTOON Unscrolled on November 22. Season two of the dark fantasy series will follow Bam as he continues his journey through the mysterious tower."

The manhwa creator, S.I.U said this about the return of anime adaption:

"It seems like season 1 of the animation just came out yesterday, but now I'll have a chance to see all of you again through season 2! I'm so grateful to all of the anime production staff as well as the readers, and I can't wait to see how season 2 turns out. Thank you as always for all your support!"

For Anime lovers who are yet to catch up with Tower of God Season 1, here is the synopsis by Crunchyroll:

"Twenty-Fifth Bam must journey skyward in a mysterious tower if he has any chance of reuniting with his best friend Rachel, even if that means facing his own death. Before mysteriously disappearing into the tower gates before his very eyes, Rachel cautions Bam to forget all about her. Unwilling to lose her, Bam enters the Tower completely surrounded by Shinsu ― a divine and magical water, at his own peril."

As for the voice cast, most of the actors might return. This includes Taichi Ichikawa as Bam, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun, Kenta Miyake as Rak, SaoriHayami as Rachel, RieSuegara as Endorsi, and KenjirouTsuda as Lero-Ro.

Readers can read the South Korean manhwa in English on Webtoon. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean manhwa.

