Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 262: Kawaki to feel something unusual at tea party!

Kawaki joins the Ninja Academy. His struggle to adjust to the unfamiliar school life continues, the students are much younger than him. But he still joins the school since it is a personal request from Naruto. Still, they all will have fun during the periods. The Futano arc has ended, and it seems this might lead to another big arc.

Spoilers ahead: This article may contain Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 262 spoilers!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 262 is the upcoming episode that will feature the continuation of Boruto Episode 261. Most probably this new arc will focus on Kawaki's secret mission to protect a princess from another country. Before diving into the spoilers of Boruto Episode 262, let's have a quick recap:

In the previous episode, Ninja academy starts a new session with fresh students, including Kawaki, Himawari, Eho and Yuina.

Himawari is happy and excited to join the school and overjoyed because Eho and Yuina are also there in the Academy. Even Kawaki too has joined the class. But Kawaki is disappointed, as he has to do his classes with children much younger than him.

Kae the princess from another country has also joined the classes. Kawaki has given a secret mission to protect Kae. He is trying his best to get close to Kae, as Naruto suggests to him. After Himawari's suggestions, Kawaki buys a romantic novel to gift her so he can make friends with her. Now let's dive into the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 262 spoilers.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 262 is titled "The Princess's Tea Party." The new episode will showcase that though Kawaki can't shift his vision off from Kae still he agrees to attend the party. But in the middle of the party, he feels something unusual.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 262 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 14 2022 at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will live stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.

