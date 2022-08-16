Joker 2 updates: New scoop reveals salaries of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix & Todd Phillips!

Left Menu

Updated: 16-08-2022 10:40 IST
Joker: Folie a Deux' is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024 Image Credit: Instagram
After Joker 2 got a green light from the makers, new updates about the highly-anticipated sequel are coming up almost every day. First, we got an update that Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix are returning to play their respective roles in Joker 2. Then we came to know the film will be titled, 'Joker: Folie a Deux.'

The follow-up to 2019's blockbuster "Joker" will be a musical crime thriller, with Lady Gaga playing the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator Harley Quinn. According to a fresh scoop by Variety, Lady Gaga is charging USD 10 million for Joker: Folie à Deux. That is exactly half of what Joaquin Phoenix is getting.

"Both Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are believed to be getting $20 million paydays, and new costar Lady Gaga is getting $10 million. Those salaries, combined with the cost of producing complicated musical sequences (though one insider stresses "Joker 2" is more like "A Star Is Born" than "In the Heights"), means that the sequel will cost roughly $150 million to produce."

Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to cost around USD 150 million to producers, while the production budget of Joker was only around USD 55-70 million.

Currently, Joker 2 is under production over at Warner Brothers. The first film looked at the iconic Batman villain as the character study of a struggling comedian and part-time clown performer Arthur Fleck. Joker 2 begins when Quinn is still known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a top psychologist at Arkham Asylum who is determined to help the patients her colleagues have given up on.

Joker: Folie a Deux' is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024! Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

