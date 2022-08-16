Left Menu

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary expecting second child four months after welcoming first baby

Four months after welcoming their daughter Lianna, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 13:56 IST
Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary expecting second child four months after welcoming first baby
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary with their daughter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four months after welcoming their daughter Lianna, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. On Tuesday, Debina took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and followers.

"Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.#babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee," she wrote. Debina also dropped an adorable family picture. In the image, Gurmeet is seen hugging his wife and daughter. Debina posed with the sonography film in her hands.

The particular announcement has made the couple's fans extremely happy. "Wohooo," actor Mahhi Vij commented.

"Wow.. congratulations," actor Yuvika Chaudhary wrote. "Wat fun! Congratulations," actor Anita Hassanandani extended her greetings to the couple.

Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot a day on February 15, 2011. And in April this year, the two announced that they're blessed with Lianna. On Instagram, they had posted the clip and wrote, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

On August 15, 2022, Lianna's rice-eating ceremony was held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022