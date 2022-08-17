Left Menu

'Superman & Lois': Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent

Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent for the third season of Warner Bros. 'Superman & Lois.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 08:49 IST
'Superman & Lois': Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent
Jordan Elsass (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent for the third season of Warner Bros. 'Superman & Lois.' According to Variety, the American production house, in their official statement cited "personal reasons" in its explanation for why the actor would not reprise his role as Jonathan Kent.

Warner bros. television will be recasting Kent's role in the action drama series. "Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to 'Superman & Lois' for Season 3 due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast," Warner bros. stated.

The first two seasons of 'Superman & Lios' premiered on The CW and gathered positive responses from the netizens. Apart from Elsass, the show starred Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch and Alexander Garfin in the lead roles.

Elsass portrayed the role of Superman and his journalist wife Lios's son Jonathan Kent. News of Elsass' exit comes exactly six weeks after the series aired its Season 2 finale. Insiders state that production on the third season is set to begin in Vancouver in the near future, though Elsass had not been able to reach the location by the deadline.

Meanwhile, an official statement from Elsass and his team on his abrupt exit from the much popular action drama show is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

