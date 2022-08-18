Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 263 plotlines, recap & release schedule

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 263 is the upcoming segment to be released on August 21, 2022. Commonly known as Boruto, this Japanese manga is the anime sequel to Naruto Shippuden.

Spoilers ahead: This article contains Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 263 spoilers!

The story mainly tells the life of Ninja after the fourth Ninja world war and focuses on Boruto the son of Naruto, the seventh Hokage of Konoha. Boruto wants to follow Sasuke, his father's friend and rival.

Currently, in the story, a new arc begins after the end of The Futano arc. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 262 features Kawaki joining the Ninja Academy. His struggle to adjust to the unfamiliar school life continues, the students are much younger than him. But he still joins the academy.

Himawari, Eho and Yuina are also there in the Academy. But Kawaki is disappointed, as he has to do his classes with children much younger than him. Before revealing the spoilers for Boruto Episode 263, let's recap the cliffhangers left in the previous chapter.

Meanwhile, Kae, the princess from another country, has also joined the classes. Kawaki has been given a secret mission to protect Kae. Following Naruto's suggestions, Kawaki is trying his best to get close to Kae. After Himawari's suggestions, Kawaki buys a romantic novel to gift her so he can make friends with her.

Kae plans to throw a tea party to engage with the class and make new friends. Osuka Kamakura also had a plan for a tea party but after hearing about Kae's party, he decides to take revenge. To ruin the party, Osuka puts a spicy seasoning into the cake made by Kae, but Kawaki smells something odd from the cake and destroys the cake.

The episode ends with Kae scolding Osuka. He apologizes to the princess. Kawaki replaces the cake with Takiyaki. Students of the class eat Takiyaki instead of the cake. Now let's dive straight into what to expect from Boruto Episode 263.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 263

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 263 is titled, 'Blooming, Hana! Gift from Master.' The last few episodes gave a glimpse of the life of Kawaki and Himawari at the Ninja Academy. The upcoming episode will focus on Hana, the homeroom teacher of Kawaki , Himawari and their friends.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 263 starts with Hana Sensei introducing herself as a new teacher. Himawari ,Kawaki , Kae and many others are in her class. After the class, the students discuss about the new teacher. According to them, the new teacher is very good and cares for her students but a little flustered.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 263, we may also see Team 7 visiting the class and Boruto 'making trouble' for Kawaki.

Boruto:Naruto Next Generations episode 263

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 263 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will live stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates!

Also Read: The Dragon Prince Season 4 trailer teases a time jump & some interesting storylines