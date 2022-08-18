Boruto Chapter 72 to focus on many serious angles! Code becomes stronger & ready for revenge

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 was scheduled for release last month but the series was on hiatus. So fans have been waiting for it for the entire month. To their delight, the wait is almost over!

Spoilers Alert: This article may contain spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72!

Boruto Chapter 72 will release on August 20, 2022. The chapter will release at midnight in Japan, but International audiences will be able to read it next day according to their respective time zones. The times are given below.

Pacific Standard Time: 9 AM (Wednesday)

Central Standard Time: 11 AM (Wednesday)

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon (Wednesday)

British Time: 5 PM (Wednesday)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 is one of the crucial chapters as readers will see what Code is planning to defeat Ada and Daemon. Ada, Code, and Daemon successfully captured Amado from the Hidden Leaf Village.

In Boruto Chapter 71, Code is disappointed, as Ada turned him down for Kawaki. So he decides to destroy Kawaki. Though his limiter is no more and was no match for Daemon, most probably he will lose the fight. Code leaves Ada and Daemon and walks on a different path to become stronger. Readers are waiting to know how Kawaki, Boruto, and the Hokage move against Code in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 spoilers

Finally, the spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 are out. According to recent spoilers by Indonesian sire Jatim Network, the upcoming chapter will focus on the seventh Hokage's son, BorutoUzumaki.

The upcoming chapter will also reveal Code's actions after he parted with Eida. The chapter opens with Amado already in Konoha and calling Shikamasu. He explains all the incidents that happened until now.

There were also Eida and Daemon who were in Konoha with new outfit. It seems that they really intended to defect to Konoha.

Boruto Chapter 72 will also show at Uzumaki's house, where Hinata looks worried about Boruto's condition. He even cried because he was very worried and asked Boruto to promise to always come home safely.

Some days ago, Boruto was visited by the spirit of Momoshiki who warned him about the bad future that would happen. Momoshiki explains that Boruto can't control his destiny and future. But at that moment he said, "It's just a joke, right? My future, I decide!"

Meanwhile, Code teleports to the dimension where the Juubi are kept. Unexpectedly, Code transforms the Juubi and distributes its chakra and creates human-sized creatures. Furthermore, he uses his chakra to make the Juubi stronger. He wants to produce a troop of an army. He completes control over the creature, and his revenge is about to begin.

