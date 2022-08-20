Anil Sharma's father, film producer Kirshnachandra Sharma, dies
Gadar director Anil Sharma on Saturday said his father, film producer Krishnachandra Sharma, has passed away. In a statement issued to the media, the director-producer said his father breathed his last on Friday.It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022.
''Gadar'' director Anil Sharma on Saturday said his father, film producer Krishnachandra Sharma, has passed away. In a statement issued to the media, the director-producer said his father breathed his last on Friday.
''It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022. ''Our beloved and respected Mathura-wasi Shri Krishnachandra has left for the heavenly abode on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and I would request you all to please pray for his departed soul,'' Anil Sharma said in the statement. As a producer, Krishnachandra Sharma backed multi-starrer movies such as ''Tahalka'', ''Jawaab'' and ''Policewala Gunda''. His last production was 2018's ''Genius'', featuring his grandson Utkarsh Sharma.
