Anil Sharma's father, film producer Kirshnachandra Sharma, dies

''Gadar'' director Anil Sharma on Saturday said his father, film producer Krishnachandra Sharma, has passed away. In a statement issued to the media, the director-producer said his father breathed his last on Friday.

''It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022. ''Our beloved and respected Mathura-wasi Shri Krishnachandra has left for the heavenly abode on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and I would request you all to please pray for his departed soul,'' Anil Sharma said in the statement. As a producer, Krishnachandra Sharma backed multi-starrer movies such as ''Tahalka'', ''Jawaab'' and ''Policewala Gunda''. His last production was 2018's ''Genius'', featuring his grandson Utkarsh Sharma.

