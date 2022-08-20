Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have become parents to a baby boy, the couple announced on Saturday. In a statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts, Sonam and Anand said they look forward to this new journey of parenthood. ''On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand,'' the statement read.

Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor, said the family is elated to welcome the new member. ''We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated.

''Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel,'' he said in a statement signed by wife Sunita Kapoor and Anand's parents Harish Ahuja and Priya Ahuja.

The news was first shared by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who congratulated the pair on the birth of their first child.

Sonam, known for her work in films like "Neerja", "Raanjhanaa" and "Delhi 6", had announced her pregnancy in March.

The 37-year-old actor tied the knot with Anand, 39, in 2018. Her last big screen outing was in the 2019 comedy "The Zoya Factor", opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)