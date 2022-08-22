Alison Brie on 'GLOW' cancellation: Great heartbreak of my career

Hollywood actor Alison Brie has opened up about the sudden cancellation of her hit Netflix show ''GLOW''.

During an interview with American news outlet Decider to promote her new film ''Spin Me Round'', Brie was asked about Netflix's decision to cancel ''GLOW'' in 2020, which had surprise many people.

''It's the great heartbreak of my career. But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I've worked on — and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show,'' the 39-year-old actor said.

Netflix had picked up ''GLOW'' for a fourth and final season in September 2019 but reversed its decision when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

At the time, the streamer had attributed the reason for the show's cancellation to the production delays caused by the pandemic.

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, ''GLOW'' was inspired by the short-lived 1980s wrestling TV show of the same name, which stood for ''Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling''.

Set in the 1980s, the show featured Brie as Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she's thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women's pro wrestling.

The show also starred Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young and Marc Maron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)