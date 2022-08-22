Left Menu

Alison Brie on 'GLOW' cancellation: Great heartbreak of my career

Hollywood actor Alison Brie has opened up about the sudden cancellation of her hit Netflix show GLOW.During an interview with American news outlet Decider to promote her new film Spin Me Round, Brie was asked about Netflixs decision to cancel GLOW in 2020, which had surprise many people.Its the great heartbreak of my career.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-08-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 12:20 IST
Alison Brie on 'GLOW' cancellation: Great heartbreak of my career
Alison Brie Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Alison Brie has opened up about the sudden cancellation of her hit Netflix show ''GLOW''.

During an interview with American news outlet Decider to promote her new film ''Spin Me Round'', Brie was asked about Netflix's decision to cancel ''GLOW'' in 2020, which had surprise many people.

''It's the great heartbreak of my career. But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I've worked on — and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show,'' the 39-year-old actor said.

Netflix had picked up ''GLOW'' for a fourth and final season in September 2019 but reversed its decision when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

At the time, the streamer had attributed the reason for the show's cancellation to the production delays caused by the pandemic.

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, ''GLOW'' was inspired by the short-lived 1980s wrestling TV show of the same name, which stood for ''Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling''.

Set in the 1980s, the show featured Brie as Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she's thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women's pro wrestling.

The show also starred Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young and Marc Maron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022