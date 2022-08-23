'ImMature' season two to debut on Prime Video on August 26

Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the second season of the comedy drama series ''ImMature'' will be released on its platform on August 26.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Anant Singh, the show features an ensemble cast of Omkar Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Naman Jain and Kanikka Kapur.

The first season of the series had launched on MX Player in 2019.

According to a press release, the show's inaugural season will also become available on Prime Video along with the new instalment.

''At Prime Video, we continue to bring relatable and diverse narratives across genres for audiences of varied age groups.

''We are delighted to collaborate with TVF to bring the second season of their yet another hit series, 'ImMature'. The story gives a window into the everyday life and challenges of youngsters, making for a fun, relatable and entertaining experience for audiences of all ages,'' said Manish Menghani, Director, Content Licensing, Prime Video.

The latest chapter will delve deeper into the events that unfold in the lives of the show's protagonist -- Dhruv, Chhavi, Kabir and Susu -- as they deal with new challenges in their friendship, love-life and academics.

''In 'ImMature' season two, we have retained the humour and hardships of characters that are stuck between childhood and adulthood, spruced it with more fun moments and challenging setbacks,” Singh said. “Dhruv, Chhavi, Kabir and Susu are a reflection of what we were as students, and I am sure the series will not only keep audiences wanting for more but also take you down the memory lane,'' he added.

