Vicky Kaushal adds Punjabi tadka to his Tuesday with Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Koka'

After flaunting his Punjabi accent at 'Koffee with Karan 7', actor Vicky Kaushal is back to woo his fans with his true-blue Punjabi nature. On Tuesday, Vicky took to Instagram Story and shared a video in which he can be seen lip-syncing to Diljit Dosanjh's 'Koka' Punjabi track while sitting in a car.

For his Tuesday look, the actor sported a shirt that he paired with sunglasses and a cap. Vicky's video has won the hearts of his fans.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented,"Made my day." "Uff...can't take my eyes off him," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently busy shooting for 'Sam Bahadur', which is being helmed by Gulzar. 'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The film also casts Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Sheikh as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the lead role. It has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Sam Manekshaw's Army career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Excited to embark on this journey, director Meghna Gulzar said in an interview, "Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming and rigorous preparation, 'Sam Bahadur' has finally gone on floors. It is tremendously fulfilling to be on set and have the opportunity to tell the story of Sam Manekshaw's inspiring life. A life of bravery, courage, determination and righteousness. They don't make men like him anymore!" Vicky also shared his feelings. He said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work, the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

"It's a huge honour to be a part of such an inspiring story of one of the greatest war heroes of our nation. I hope those who haven't heard of Sam Manekshaw will remember him forever once they watch Sam Bahadur," said Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya Malhotra also shared, "Playing the part of Silloo, who has been Sam's support system right through his journey is an absolute honour. This is the first time I am sharing the screen with Vicky and being directed by Meghna Gulzar, my best endeavour would be to do justice to my part and to the film" Apart from 'Sam Bahadur', Vicky will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's film. (ANI)

