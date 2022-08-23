Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 releasing this year? Know in detail!

Fans are waiting for the release date of the German neo-noir television series, Babylon Berlin Season 4. Babylon Berlin's official Instagram post earlier revealed that the filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 was wrapped up in early September 2021. The project is currently under post-production.

Fans also got the first-look images of the show, dropped by the series producer X-Filme via Instagram with the caption "It won't be long now... The 4th season of Babylon Berlin finished shooting and will be shown in Germany and around the world starting next year…" In the picture, the actress Liv Lisa Fries, who plays Charlotte Ritter, is seen standing with her detective camera hanging in her waist with some people in Nazi militant uniforms standing behind her.

Currently, there is no announcement regarding the release date of the fourth season, but as per the Instragram post, the series will premiere in 2022. The filming is complete and the post-production usually takes five to six months. So many fans thought the season would arrive in early 2022. However, the series missed the early 2022 release window, and now we could expect Babylon Berlin Season 4 to come very soon.

Babylon Berlin is all about Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch), a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, a police clerk by day and a flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector.

Babylon Berlin Season 3 left a shocking note on the crashed stock market in Germany where Gereon Rath (played by Volker Bruch) incurred a heavy loss. He took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 would cover two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case, as noted by Qiez, the German magazine.

Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and Hendrik Handloegten, the co-director of the previous seasons have already shared their plans to bring changes in the plot.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster, and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said Henk Handloegten,

"The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," said the creator.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 can also highlight the relationship between Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries). Season 3 hinted at their future relationship with a kissing scene.

Plus, Kutscher's fourth "Babylon Berlin" novel includes the chapter "The Fatherland Files," where the novel finds Gereon investigating a mysterious murder with ties to the rising Nazi party. Babylon Berlin Season 4 might also adapt "The Fatherland Files" in the storyline. Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler is only mentioned in passing during the first two seasons of Babylon Berlin.

There is no release date for Babylon Berlin Season 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix German series.

