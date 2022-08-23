Billionaire hedge fund manager Julian Robertson dies at 90- spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 22:30 IST
Billionaire investor Julian Robertson, whose Tiger Management once ranked among the world's biggest and most successful hedge funds and who trained several generations of prominent fund managers known as Tiger Cubs, has died at age 90.
Robertson died at his home in New York from cardiac complications, his spokesman, Fraser Seitel, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tiger Cubs
- New York
Advertisement