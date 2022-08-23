'Trap Queen' rapper Fetty Wap faces five years in prison for drug trafficking

Rapper Fetty Wap confessed his involvement in a major drug trafficking ring that transported cocaine from the West Coast to Long Island in his plea deal on Monday, which includes a mandatory five-year prison term. According to Fox News, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke heard the plea in Central Islip; two weeks prior, he had been jailed when his bond was revoked. He was transported back to jail after entering a plea; however, the sentencing date was not scheduled right away.

Wap's $500,000 bond, which was backed by property he owns in Georgia, was revoked by Locke after prosecutors said that the rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, threatened to kill a guy over a FaceTime call in 2021, breaking the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case. The 'Trap Queen' rapper was first detained in October of last year on suspicion of taking part in a plot to transport huge quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and other substances into the New York City region.

The primary accusation against him in an indictment was a conspiracy to distribute and possess banned narcotics, while the plea solely involved cocaine. Federal sentencing guidelines are likely to recommend an extra two years in jail, but it carries a required minimum term of five years in prison. If he had been found guilty of all the accusations against him, he might have received a life sentence, but his plea prevented that. His attorneys did not respond to requests for comment right away. Between June 2019 and June 2020, Maxwell and five co-defendants were charged with planning to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine. Also guilty of their crimes are two co-defendants who are awaiting punishment.

Prosecutors claimed that the plan involved shipping drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were held before being distributed to dealers there and in New Jersey, utilising the U.S. Postal Service and vehicles with secret compartments. After "Trap Queen," his debut song, peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015, Maxwell gained notoriety.

His arrest on Long Island was not the first. He was detained in Las Vegas in 2019 on suspicion of assaulting three casino-hotel employees. Additionally, he was detained on a DUI allegation in November 2017 when police claimed he was drag racing on a New York City roadway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)