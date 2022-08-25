Left Menu

Will try to expedite trial of 2003 murder of Canadian doctor, says prosecutor Nikam

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 21:00 IST
Will try to expedite trial of 2003 murder of Canadian doctor, says prosecutor Nikam
  • Country:
  • India

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam on Thursday said he would try to expedite the trial in the 2003 murder of a Canadian woman doctor of Indian origin in Mumbai.

Nikam was recently appointed as special prosecutor in the case by the Maharashtra government.

Asha Goel, a 62-year-old obstetrician and Canadian citizen, was killed by hired assassins at her ancestral house in Mumbai's plush Malabar Hill neighbourhood.

The trial in the case was delayed for various reasons. “The appointment of Ujjwal Nikam as special prosecutor is a significant step forward in our 19-year fight for justice,'' said Sanjay and Rashmi Goel, son and daughter of the victim, in a press note.

Nikam told PTI that he will try to expedite the trial as it was a very old case.

He will also speak with police and other concerned officials to find out the reason for the delay, he added.

Dr Goel was murdered on August 14, 2003, at her brother Suresh Agarwal's residence in Malabar Hill.

Police found 21 injuries on her body, including a massive head injury, broken jaw, ruptured liver and numerous stab wounds.

The case was later transferred to the Mumbai crime branch which claimed that Suresh conspired with his brother Subhash Agrawal to kill their sister over a disputed inheritance worth USD 12 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022