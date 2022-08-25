Will try to expedite trial of 2003 murder of Canadian doctor, says prosecutor Nikam

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam on Thursday said he would try to expedite the trial in the 2003 murder of a Canadian woman doctor of Indian origin in Mumbai.

Nikam was recently appointed as special prosecutor in the case by the Maharashtra government.

Asha Goel, a 62-year-old obstetrician and Canadian citizen, was killed by hired assassins at her ancestral house in Mumbai's plush Malabar Hill neighbourhood.

The trial in the case was delayed for various reasons. “The appointment of Ujjwal Nikam as special prosecutor is a significant step forward in our 19-year fight for justice,'' said Sanjay and Rashmi Goel, son and daughter of the victim, in a press note.

Nikam told PTI that he will try to expedite the trial as it was a very old case.

He will also speak with police and other concerned officials to find out the reason for the delay, he added.

Dr Goel was murdered on August 14, 2003, at her brother Suresh Agarwal's residence in Malabar Hill.

Police found 21 injuries on her body, including a massive head injury, broken jaw, ruptured liver and numerous stab wounds.

The case was later transferred to the Mumbai crime branch which claimed that Suresh conspired with his brother Subhash Agrawal to kill their sister over a disputed inheritance worth USD 12 million.

