Flashback Friday: Anupam Kher shares picture with wife Kirron Kher from their wedding day

Veteran stars Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have been married for 37 long years and on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the 'Saaransh' actor penned a heartfelt note.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 09:21 IST
Anupam Kher's wedding picture with Kirron Kher (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran stars Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher have been married for 37 long years and on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the 'Saaransh' actor penned a heartfelt note. Taking to Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla!! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life."

Alongside the special note, he shared an unseen picture from his wedding day. In the image, Kirron and Anupam are seen dressed in traditional outfits.

As soon as Anupam marked the special day with a special note, netizens including members from the film industry chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple. "Wishing u both a very happy anniversary and a great journey ahead. U both still look the same," actor Mahima Chaudhry commented.

"How adorable... may you always stay together," a netizen wrote. Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in 1985. Kirron was previously married to Gautam Berry and had son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam is busy shooting for his films 'Emergency' and 'The Signature'. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year. On the other hand, Kirron is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

